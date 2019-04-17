More than a hundred homes approved for former school site in Northampton

A planning application to build more than a hundred new homes on a former school site in Northampton has been approved by councillors.

The disused site of the former Blackthorn Middle School will now be converted into 115 new dwellings after members of Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee approved the scheme, submitted by Countryside Properties, on Tuesday evening (April 16).

Having been vacant for many years, the redevelopment of the land was supported by ward councillor James Hill, who told the planning committee: "This application ticks many boxes. Residents have known this site will be developed for some time. I just hope that the 35 per cent of affordable homes remains at that level."

There were some late changes to the application. It had initially proposed to be made up of 12 one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom, 68 three-bedroom and 21 four-bedroom dwellings.

But the updated plans increased the number of two bedroom homes to 25, and reduced the four bedroom homes to just 10, after a request from Northamptonshire Highways.

In addition, a total of 239 car parking spaces would be provided, including garages, and the development will also contain an area of public open space that would have play equipment.

Although no concerns had been raised by residents, Councillor Cathrine Russell said: "I find it a little queasy that there's a single point of access. I would not like to be sat in my car at that entrance at 7.45am."

But committee chairman Cllr Brian Oldham said that highways had not raised any objections to the application.