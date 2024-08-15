More than a fifth of students from Northamptonshire school secure places at Russell Group universities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than a fifth of students from a Northamptonshire school have secured places at Russell Group universities.

Chenderit School in Middleton Cheney has seen just under 70 percent of students gain a place at their first choice university and more than a fifth at Russell Group universities.

The school congratulates each and every one of our Y13 students and wishes them well for their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outstanding performances

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See jpg title

Samuel Cavanagh, who achieved an A*, 2 As, and a C is now moving on to study mathematics at Lancaster University

Henry Carter who achieved 3 As and is now moving on to study philosophy at Lancaster University

Annabelle Dascalescu, who is achieved an A* and 2 As and is now moving on to study English and History at Warwick University

Sam Leadbetter, who achieved 3 As and a C and is considering a variety of options

Harriet Jones, who achieved an A* and 2 Bs and is now moving on to study Anthropology at Sussex University

Evan Sutton, who achieved 2 As and a B and is now moving on to study Chemistry at Warwick University

Meghan Rawson, who achieved an A and 2Bs and is now moving on to study History and Philosophy at Leeds University

Summer Lewis who achieved a double distinction and is now moving on to study nursing at Northampton University

Summer Scott who achieved a distinction, an A and a B and is beginning a gap year.

Kayleigh Best, who achieved a double distinction, an A and a C is now moving on to study History and Geography at Oxford Brookes

Henry Carter said: "It’s been a long journey but I’m so happy with where I’ve ended up with these results.

Harri Jones said: "I’m really happy and it’s gone even better than I thought."

Sam Leadbetter said: "I’m thrilled to get these results. Over the last two years I’ve worked really hard and I’ve had so much support from my teachers."

See jpg title

Evan Sutton said: "I’m so pleased with my results. I feel like all the hard work I’ve put in has paid off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Cartwright, headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 13 cohort who have achieved fantastic results, embodying our ethos of ‘aim high, work hard and be nice’.

"These outcomes are a testament to our students’ hard work, dedication and resilience. We have enjoyed celebrating with our students this morning and we wish them all every success in their next steps”.

Robbie Macrory, head of sixth form, added: “We are really proud of our Sixth Formers and are excited for their future plans. It is been fantastic to see their hard work and commitment be rewarded, and give them the results they need for the next stages of their lives.

See jpg title

"We are thrilled that just under 70 percent have gained places at their first choice university, while over a fifth have gained places at competitive institutions such as the Russell Group.

"Many others are starting competitive apprenticeships or working with employers. We wish every one of our students all the very best for their future plans.”