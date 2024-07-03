More than 19,000 people in Northamptonshire are supported by local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 19,000 people have turned to local charity Community Law Service in the last 12 months – seeking specialist housing, benefits, debt, energy and immigration advice in the face of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The charity, whose mission is to ‘increase access to justice, particularly for those in our local community who are disadvantaged or facing hardship’, has this month published its Annual Achievements 2023-2024 Report – throwing a spotlight on soaring debt in Northamptonshire and an increased demand for their services.

Sarah Hayle, CEO of Community Law Service, said: “There have been some worrying trends this year, clearly showing the ongoing impact of the cost-of-living crisis. These include the fact that 41% of our clients have dependent children, up from 35% last year, and that 30% are in work and yet are still struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The level of debt managed and complexity of cases has also been significant, with each case having on average more than three separate matters to resolve. We’ve achieved excellent outcomes as always, but these rarely tell the full story. Terms like ‘lifechanging’ and ‘lifesaver’ are often said by our clients, with 91% rating our service ‘excellent’. I am very proud to be part of such a professional, effective and committed team.”

Cost Of Living Crisis

Here are just a few of the stand-out statistics included in our Annual Achievements Report:

· More than £28.5million debt was managed on behalf of clients

· Over £8.5million of welfare benefit income was claimed for local residents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· We provided representation at 1,116 court hearings in respect of housing repossession and eviction

· 335 people were provided with immigration advice, representing 59 different nationalities

· 1,425 people were given fuel poverty advice and as a result £62,700 was saved through our energy efficiency measures and interventions.

Read the Community Law Service Annual Achievements 2023-2024 Report in full HERE.