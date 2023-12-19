More than 1,700 food parcels, Christmas turkeys and other treats distributed to families by Northampton charity

“More than ever people are asking for our help and it's an honour to provide it”

A Northampton charity, with the help of an army of volunteers, has distributed more than 1,700 food parcels to families in need this Christmas.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, based at the Swan and Helmet in Grove Road, also handed out hundreds of Christmas turkeys, gifts, toys and sweet treats - making sure everyone is able to feel the joy of Christmas this year.

The Cost of Living crisis has affected everyone this year, but for some more than others. Many individuals and households across the county are grappling with immense struggles, as they try to manage rising costs. That is why The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation made it their mission to support as many families as possible this Christmas, to ensure everyone is able to feel the joy of the festive season.

The team behind the huge distribution at the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, founder of the charity, said: "We are so proud to be able to provide this level of support to the families and individuals we support - more than ever people are asking for our help and it's an honour to provide it.

"This wouldn't be possible without the amazing efforts of our volunteers, sponsors and wider community, so thank you to them.”

The charity was initially founded back in 2020 in response to the sudden hardships facing many families due to lockdowns. Now the charity runs a foodbank supporting more than 70 Northamptonshire schools and other local organisations such as The Northampton Domestic Abuse Service and local Mental health services. On top of this, it runs three weekly social clubs, a doorstep buddies programme, and a range of other social welfare support services.

The charity says that every year, hundreds of families face “unimaginable” challenges during the festive season, which has become “even more significant due to the rising Cost of Living”. The charity believes everyone has felt the impact this year, “regardless of one’s employment status, whether you have children or are retired”.

The sheer volume of food, which has been donated to families in need across Northamptonshire. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The charity also says demand for their services is continuously on the rise, with “no signs of slowing down anytime soon”. Teresa has urged anyone who can to consider donating and supporting the cause, as “a little can go a long way”.