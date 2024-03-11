More new jobs created as asbestos management consultancy grows
As many as 12 new roles have been created at the company, based on Northampton’s Moulton Park, including five trainees and apprentices.
In January, Sam Savage became the company’s new Managing Director, supported by newly-appointed Head of Commercial, Sian Stone and Head of Operations, Daniel Crask.
Sam said: “The creation of a new senior leadership team to drive the company forward, together with these new roles has created a real springboard for future growth and success.
“Asbestos hasn’t gone anywhere – it’s all around us, in our homes, workplaces and even schools – and demand for our services has never been greater. We serve businesses, charities and other organisations all over the UK, surveying premises and buildings and providing advice and support with remediation if asbestos is found.
“In recent months, we’ve been successful in winning contracts with some major companies, all of them attracted to us by our strong values and our reputation for first class service.
“As an employer we continue to invest in our teams, offering packages and rewards which are second to none. We have bold plans for the future of our business and we’re all looking forward to seeing Acorn Analytical Services continue to grow and thrive.”