More awards success for Northampton-based health and safety consultancy

The company, which has branches in Northampton, Cleckheaton, Wolverhampton and London, has been named as a finalist in the Consultancy of the Year category at the national awards, which celebrate the achievements of industrious, hardworking companies from across the UK. Acorn’s sister company, Acorn Safety Services, which is one of the top health and safety consultancies in the UK, has been named as a finalist in Health and Safety Award category.Director, Neil Munro, said: “To be named as one of the top consultancies in the UK really means the world to us and is testament to the hard work and dedication of our growing team of experts. It really shows just how far we have come and how much we continue to achieve together.“We’re an ambitious company with bold plans for the future and we’re really looking forward to attending the ceremony, alongside some of the biggest companies in the country, in November.”Launched in 2000, Acorn Analytical Services is one of the last fully independent asbestos consultancies in the UK, specialising in asbestos management and compliance.The company also educates about the dangers of asbestos through a bestselling book Asbestos: The Dark Arts and a podcast, Asbestos: Knowledge Empire.