An inquest has been opened into the death of a man after a nine-hour wait at Northampton General Hospital's A&E.

A brief, initial hearing at County Hall this morning heard that a post-mortem found the cause of death of Mohan Acharya, 85, was bilateral bronchial pneumonia and acute renal failure.

County Coroner Anne Pember said the hospital was conducting its own investigation but she will be examining the circumstances in detail.

The inquest was opened and adjourned to August 22, 2018.