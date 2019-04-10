Missing Northampton teenager last seen in Kettering area

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Shannon Poultney was last seen at about 3pm on Monday (April 8) in the Barton Seagrave area and was believed to be on her way back home to Northampton.

Officers are appealing for Shannon to make contact to let them know she is safe and well.

Shannon is white, 5ft 7in and slim with long, light brown hair that is usually worn in a ponytail.

Shannon, or anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference MPN4/1072/19.