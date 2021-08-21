MISSING: 37-year-old woman last seen near Northampton General Hospital

Police are currently on the lookout for a missing 37-year-old woman.

Tamara Cooper, 37, was last seen at around 4pm yesterday (Friday, August 20) in the area of Northampton General Hospital.

She was wearing a red top, black trousers and socks with no shoes.

Missing: Tamara Cooper, 37.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Tamara is described as a white female, of a slim build, with black hair and tattoos on her neck and forearms.