MISSING: 17-year-old girl last seen in Northampton

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth, 17, was last seen in the Northampton area at 5.30pm yesterday (Friday, August 20).

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Ellie is 17 years old, five foot and eight inches tall, slim build with long auburn hair.

Missing: Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth, 17.

"She was last seen wearing a dark blue jumper, grey leggings and black trainers. She is also carrying a black bag."