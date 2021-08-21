MISSING: 17-year-old girl last seen in Northampton
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.
Ellie Lovatt-Bosworth, 17, was last seen in the Northampton area at 5.30pm yesterday (Friday, August 20).
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Ellie is 17 years old, five foot and eight inches tall, slim build with long auburn hair.
"She was last seen wearing a dark blue jumper, grey leggings and black trainers. She is also carrying a black bag."
Anyone who has seen Ellie or knows where she is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN1/2582/21.