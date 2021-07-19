MISSING: 17-year-old boy from Bedford with links to Wellingborough and Northampton
'Dami, if you're reading this, please contact us.'
Detectives are on the lookout for a 17-year-old boy, who has been missing for over a month.
Dami Aremu, 17, from Bedford has been missing since June 5, 2021. He is believed to have links to Wellingborough and Northampton.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as five foot and seven inches, of a medium build and normally wears a stud earring in each ear. We believe his hair may now be braided and is known to his friends as 'Biggy'
"Dami, if you're reading this, please contact us."
Anyone with information or who has seen Dami is urged to contact 101 immediately, quoting reference number: 21000379183.