Minute's silence held to remember fallen firefighters at Northampton memorial day

The second national Firefighters’ Memorial Day was held today, Friday, to remember the bravery of firefighters, across the generations, who have lost their lives in service.

The event, which held a minute’s silence at midday, acknowledged the courage and dedication of all firefighters, including those who serve our communities today.

Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey said: “It is right and proper we honour the bravery and sacrifice of all fallen comrades on this day and also those that have suffered physical or mental injuries as a result of their work.

“It also provides an opportunity for awareness to be raised about the dedication, commitment and sacrifices of firefighters everywhere.”

A national day organised by the Firefighters’ Memorial Trust with the Fire Brigades Union, commemoration activities are being held by fire services up and down the country, including Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

This took place at stations across the county, with the main event held today (May 4) at The Mounts Fire Station in Upper Mounts.

Attendance at The Mounts included Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey, Chief Constable Simon Edens, Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold and HM Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire David Laing.