Midwife and teacher battling breast cancer unveiled as latest competition winners with Northampton hair salon

A midwife and a teacher battling breast cancer have been unveiled as the latest winners of Daniel Granger Hairdressing salon’s More Good Hair Days competition.

The competition was launched in the New Year by this Northampton town centre salon as a way of giving back and saying thank you to NHS workers and school teachers in the county.

Jennifer Lucock, a 39 year old early years teacher from Weedon Bec, was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was seven months pregnant with her second child.

Jennifer Lucock, teacher and one of the competition winners

“I had no idea my friend had nominated me so when she told me I was very surprised and overwhelmed. The last six months have been really tough. I was diagnosed with breast cancer, became a new mum, had surgery and I’m now having chemotherapy. It is all really taking its toll.

“Although I have been and I still am very positive, the mental load has been extreme, so the thought of some ‘me time’ and a little pamper is just amazing. I recently started chemotherapy and I’m slowly losing my hair. I really want to enjoy having nice hair for a short while before I fully lose it.”

To date, eight winners have won a free haircut, blowdry and box of hair products, including a midwife at Kettering General Hospital. Aimee Morris, a busy mum of two, says that even washing her own hair can feel like a chore after a long shift, so winning this prize is a special treat.

“There is a national shortage of midwives which sadly makes our job even more challenging at present. We sometimes work 12 hour shifts without breaks and finish late,” said Aimee. “I work with an amazing team of dedicated midwives, we all keep each other going but we all are feeling the pressure. It is great that Daniel and his team are recognising this and providing us with a much needed treat.”

Aimee Holmes, midwife at Kettering General Hospital

The #MoreGoodHairDays campaign at Daniel Granger Hairdressing is running until the end of the month. Salon owner and star of TV’s popular Body Fixers show, Daniel Granger explained: “There is still time to enter our #MoreGoodHairDays competition, and we are really proud to be giving back to NHS workers and school teachers who go that extra mile for us.

“We are really inspired by our winners so far, and how incredibly hard working and passionate they are, and we want to use our own passion for hair to treat them. Please keep nominating people you think deserve that little bit of extra love.”