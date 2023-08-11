Michael Jones Jeweller pledges new investment for Royal & Derngate Northampton

This generous donation by Michael Jones Jeweller will go towards the cost of replenishing and refreshing seating in the Derngate as it celebrates this significant milestone. Since its last full refurbishment in 2006 the auditorium has welcomed over six million guests, leaving the seating looking tired and in need of some rejuvenation. Refurbishing the seats is one of the theatre’s priorities, and this campaign aims to ensure that the very ‘fabric’ of the building is preserved, so that, with the support of local businesses, it can truly promise the best theatre-going experience for all visitors.

Michael Jones Jeweller have a longstanding relationship with the theatre, having been the primary sponsor of Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton productions for the last seven years, as well as being an established Business Club partner. These Made in Northampton shows have brought the theatre national recognition, with recent productions such as The Pope premiering at Royal & Derngate in 2019, then subsequently going on to inspire a major film. It returned once again in 2022 as part of a national tour under the new title The Two Popes. Other recent successes include The Worst Witch which transferred to the West End, winning Best Family Show in the 2020 Olivier Awards, and Our Lady of Kibeho which was also nominated for an Olivier, and their production of Michael Rosen’s Unexpected Twist which toured the UK this spring.

Royal & Derngate is committed to creating strong bonds with its business partners, with this donation being representative of the integral role local businesses play in cementing the theatre’s place at the heart of Northampton and helping it maintain its position as the premiere arts venue for the local community.

Cheque presented by Mark Conway (far right) to the theatre's Chris Smith and Jo Gordon

Jo Gordon, Chief Executive at Royal & Derngate, commented:“The show of support received from Michael Jones Jeweller underlines the strong relationship that already exists between our two organisations and reflects the bonds we strive to create amongst all our affiliated business partners. As a registered charity we rely on partnerships with businesses who, like us, share a unique vision to create something special for Northampton and the wider region. This donation will support us in our aims to enrich Northampton’s cultural landscape, providing a refreshed and comfortable environment for future theatregoers to enjoy the work on the stage. The commitment and vision shown by Michael Jones Jeweller is clear for all to see, and we thank them enormously for their philanthropic support.”

Mark Conway, Director at Michael Jones Jeweller also added: “It is our great pleasure to support Royal & Derngate in regenerating their Derngate auditorium seating. We at Michael Jones Jeweller recognise the importance this venue plays in the local and wider Northampton community and have experienced first-hand the wonderful work this theatre produces. Our donation will enable future visitors to enjoy high quality theatre-going experiences in the years to come.”

Royal & Derngate is truly grateful to Michael Jones Jeweller for the generous support received and looks forward to building on their partnership as they continue to inspire audiences for the future.

If other companies would like to get involved, then they can do so by contacting the Royal & Derngate Development Team at [email protected]