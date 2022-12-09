Mens Club at Northampton Hope Centre join together to help their friend complete the Rotary Club Santa Run

Chris, a service user at Northampton Hope Centre suffers from a life-limiting condition. He is taking part in the Rotary Club Santa Run on Sunday supported by his friends at Mens' Club who have rallied together to find him a wheelchair so they can complete the race together.

Chris suffers from a life-limiting condition and wanted to take part in the Rotary Club Santa Run. He belongs to Mens' Group, a support group at The Hope Centre that meets up weekly. The group decided to run together and find a wheelchair for Chris so they can help him take part. The Wheelchair has been donated by The Red Cross and the team will be running on Sunday dressed as reindeer pulling their precious Santa in his sleigh! The men want to raise awareness and donations for Northampton Hope Centre, who have been instrumental in helping them through a challenging time.