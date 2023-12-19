Meet the prison officer working hard this Christmas to keep the public safe

A prison officer who used to work in the NHS is one of many who are working hard this Christmas to help keep the public safe.

Officer Marriott, 28, joined HMP Onley in Northamptonshire five years ago, having previously worked in a security role at his local hospital. He comes from a service background – his mother is an NHS nurse and his grandfather had served in the Royal Air Force – so the transition to the prison service was a natural one for him.

This means Officer Marriott’s family understand why he needs to work at Christmas, given their own career backgrounds and having done so themselves, but it will still be difficult spending time away from them. He says:

“We spend a lot of time at work and away from our own families, but the great thing is that we have our own little work family. You become so close with your colleagues.

Officer Marriott says everyone has something to offer the prison service.

“With the camaraderie we have on the wing that I work on, we all have each other’s back and it’s great to have that.

“On Christmas day some staff wear Christmas jumpers, some put tinsel in their hair and some officers have even put fairly lights in their beards!

“We’ve even cooked a Christmas lunch for the staff on duty before, which I can tell you is not an easy task, cooking for five people using the tiny cookers we have, but we make the best of it.”

Officer Marriott will be working a night shift on Christmas day this year, meaning he’ll be able to spend some time with his family before catching some sleep ahead of his shift. Some staff have volunteered to cover Christmas shifts for their colleagues so they can spend time with their children. He added:

Officer Marriott will work on Christmas day at HMP Onley, helping to provide a 24-hour service.

"For some of the prisoners, particularly those who are in custody for the first time, it can be a particularly tough time.

“We put some small decorations up around the wing and support the prisoners to make sure they have family visits and phone calls booked in the run up to Christmas.

“We’re a little bit like the forgotten service because what we do goes on behind big walls and gates, but our job is still very important.

“It really is an extraordinary job done by ordinary people. Everyone brings something completely different to the job. It’s so rewarding and it makes your family proud.”