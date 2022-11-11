It’s official! Castle Vehicle Servicing’s new facility is open. The Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton joined the company and their guests on Wednesday November 9 to cut the ribbon and inaugurate the new site in the Kings Heath Industrial estate.

A company that launched at the latter end of 2021, Castle Vehicle Servicing (CVS) was originally established to provide quality repairs and servicing for the existing clients for its sister company, the leading accident repair centre and bodyshop, Castle Coachworks. With well-established links to the national car parts network and other local businesses this was a natural progression for the company’s four Directors; Brian Lennon, Rita Lennon, Darren Browne, and John Strowbridge.

“While CVS is to be considered as a separate entity in its own right, the investment in this new company has made it possible to satisfy the demand for servicing, MOTs, and general mechanical repairs for some of our corporate customers at our accident repair centre.” Explained Brian Lennon, Business Development Director for Castle Coachworks.

Director of CVS Lee Mayne and The Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton

“With an impressive expansion phase in the pipeline from the off and under the expert eye of the company’s appointed Director Lee Mayne, a familiar face with over 28 years of experience in the motor repair industry, CVS has already branched out to provide repair solutions to facilitate further local businesses and the retail sector.”

Fruit of a year’s renovation work, the completion of this new premises has added an additional 12,000 square ft to the company’s existing workshop. New MOT bays have been approved for classes 4, 5 and 7, facilitating tests for cars, mini-busses, motorhomes, and lightweight commercial vehicles. It now boasts state-of-the-art 3D wheel alignment and ADAS calibration technology. An additional 9 ramps have been installed with the potential of rising to 18 ramps in line with business needs. In addition to the workshop, new offices, a boardroom, and a spacious reception area are now in place.

Recognising the commitment to local investment, Cllr Dennis Meredith praised the new venture. “It is always a pleasure to attend these opening events and help celebrate new businesses and the employment opportunities they bring with them to Northampton.”

Speaking on behalf of CVS, Director Lee Mayne shared his confidence in the company’s future success.

Advertisement Hide Ad