Maths classes adding up to success for adults with learning disabilities in Northamptonshire

Teamwork Trust, an award-winning charity well known for the day service it provides for adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues, is running a second year of Multiply classes from September and is now inviting local adults to enrol and sign up.Caroline Prior, education lead for Teamwork Trust, said: “This is maths but not as we know it! We are making maths fun, accessible and relevant to people with learning disabilities and autism.

“Numeracy is the ability to understand and use maths in daily life, home, and work and research shows that around 35% of the population experience math difficulties of some kind – a statistic that is even higher for adults with additional needs. Our Multiply classes are all about helping people be more positive with their numbers and we have eight different sessions to cater for all demands.”

Some of the service users said:

Service users at Teamwork Trust

Service user A - It’s not like boring Maths

Service user B - “I’m getting better with numbers.”

Service user C - “it’s helping me get the bus on time.”

Service user D - “I love sewing, but I didn’t know I was doing maths. I’m now more confident."

Teamwork Trust is running courses at all three of its centres – in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, and also at Pemberton Centre in Rushden.

The Teamwork Trust Multiply courses on offer are:

Cooking around the world - weights, measures, budgets and timings

Maths for work

Confidence in telling the time

Crafty maths – how you need to measure and count when being creative

Gardening in Numbers

Confidence in Handling money

Walking Maths

Confidence with numbers