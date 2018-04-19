'Masterful' care at Northampton nursery praised by inspectors

The head of a Northampton nursery has thanked her "kind, caring and sensitive" staff following an 'outstanding' Ofsted report.

Inspectors praised Camrose Early Years Centre, in Tenby Road, Spencer, for its "masterfully tailored care" and has awarded it the highest rating available in all areas.

The Camrose Early Years Centre provides care for children aged between 0-2.

Their report, following an inspection in March, applauded the "highly effective" staff and found children to went there start well in later schools.

The report reads: "Children are independent, highly motivated and eager to explore.

"Staff enthusiastically encourages babies babbling and children delight in the warm, expert interactions with staff.

"They use detailed, ongoing information sharing to masterfully tailor care for children. For example, staff establish times and details of children's last meal before they enter the setting to consider whether they may need a snack before they play."

The new grade is a step up from the pre-school's last inspection in 2013, when they scored a 'good' rating as part of an overall grade for the Camrose Early Years Centre.

The centre care for children aged between zero and four. The inspection in March was for the up-to-two-years-old service.

Head of centre Anette Whitehouse said the grade was "well earned" by her staff.

She said: "I am absolutely thrilled with the inspection result, and the staff and managers have so deserved it. It is such a joy and a wonderful morale boost.

"The children love coming to Camrose because of the caring, kind, knowledgeable staff who work here.

"If young children feel happy, loved, settled, content and confident in the world around them, they are more likely to be inquisitive and curious."

Staff at the centre are employed by Northamptonshire County Council.