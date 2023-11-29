Marie Curie needs Christmas collection volunteers in Northamptonshire

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is calling for volunteers in Northamptonshire to give just a couple of hours of their time to help bring care, comfort, and joy this Christmas by volunteering to collect for its Christmas Appeal.

Volunteers are required for the following collections:

Kingsthorpe Waitrose - 9 & 10 December Corby Tesco Extra - 14 December Kettering Tesco - 18 December

Marie Curie believes everyone experiencing death, dying or bereavement should be able to have the best Christmas possible which is why it is encouraging people across Northamptonshire to don a festive hat and take to their local supermarket to help raise much-needed funds to support people facing the toughest of times this festive season.

The charity is dependent on public donations so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness.

Marie Curie helps people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

In Northamptonshire, Marie Curie provides Urgent Hospice Care at Home, an Overnight Service, and a Dedicated Hospital Discharge Service.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they are likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Over the next five years, Marie Curie aims to double the number of people across the UK being cared for and supported in homes, hospices and through its free information and support services.

Abby Lockett, Marie Curie Senior Community Fundraiser for Northamptonshire said: "It is so nice to be able to work from our local fundraising office and nursing hub to see what all the support and donations go towards. I will never get over being able to see why I do what I do."

“Christmas can be challenging for many, and we know many homes are affected by the cost of living. We appreciate every donation, of any size. For families experiencing dying, death, or bereavement, Christmas can often feel overwhelming, so we want to make sure our Hospice Care at Home and free Information and Support services are there to spread care, comfort, and joy for even more people in Northamptonshire this Christmas.

“If you are interested in helping us, we would love to hear from you. Volunteering is a fantastic way to meet new people in your local area, and to help get you into the Christmas spirit.”

To find out more about how you can give care, comfort, and joy this Christmas visit mariecurie.org.uk/collector contact your local Community Fundraiser, Abby Lockett on 07515135403 or [email protected]