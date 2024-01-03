Managers of flooded holiday park issue 'no comment' on devastating situation caused by Storm Henk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The temporary managers of a flooded holiday park, which has seen hundreds evacuated, have declined to comment on the desperate situation.

Hundreds of residents and holidaymakers at Billing Aquadrome have had to up and leave the site this week following heavy rainfall from Storm Henk causing severe flooding over the first two days of the New Year.

Billing Aquadrome released a statement on its Facebook on New year’s Day telling residents to ‘prepare to evacuate immediately’.

However, the next day, when the flood sirens were sounded and residents fled for their safety, Billing Aquadrome remained silent both on its Facebook page and to Chronicle and Echo.

One resident said online: ”Such wonderful communication from management. Yesterday was appalling, everyone being told different or nothing at all. Please could you update residents as to the severity of flooding before they see it on the Chronicle Facebook page. Residents pay you enough money every year to at least be informed of the state of their homes.”

Another added: “May we have an official update, please?”

The latest update from Billing Aquadrome’s Facebook post came today (Wednesday), which was very brief. The post said: “Park is now in full evacuation, no access will be given until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.”

One resident responded saying: “Nice to finally have a message from Billing, [we’ve] been doing all this work ourselves.”

Since Tuesday morning (January 2), Chronicle and Echo had been requesting official comment from administrators Grant Thornton LLP but to no avail.

Administrators Grant Thornton LLP took over the running of Billing Aquadrome in July after the previous owners, Royale Resorts, went into administration.

Following two days of emails requesting for comment, Grant Thorntons LLP responded at 4pm on Wednesday with the following statement: “We don’t have any comment for this.”

This response comes at a time when hundreds have fled their properties and 130 people remain on site at Billing Aquadrome.

Local authorities are urging the last remaining people to evacuate, so they can “bring them to safety during daylight hours”.

The Local Resilience Forum (LRF), which manages emergency planning in Northamptonshire, has said in a statement today (Wednesday January 3) that a further evacuation will take place today, of 130 people who remain in caravans on the holiday park, via NFRS water rescue crews and NSAR volunteers, with emergency accommodation and support available for those who need it.

The latest Environment Agency advice says: “Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water. Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.”

