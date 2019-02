Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to over a number of thefts in Wellingborough.

The thefts took place at a number of properties in the town between January 27 and February 4, although police have not yet revealed how many incidents there were or where they took place.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555111.