Man wanted over thefts in village near Thrapston

A village near Thrapston was hit by a series of overnight thefts.

Between 11pm on Sunday, February 24, and 7.30am on Monday, February 25, a number of vehicles in High Street, Twywell, were broken into and items were stolen.

Officers investigating the incidents would like to speak to two people captured on CCTV in the area at the time and have released an image of one of them.

A police spokesman said: “One is described as a white man, possibly in his early 20s, of slim build.

“He wore a hooded top with the hood pulled up and had a light coloured hat on beneath it.

“The other had their face covered.”

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incidents are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.