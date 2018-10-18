Man suffers fractured jaw in Kettering assault

A man suffered two fractures to his jaw after being attacked in Kettering.

The incident took place in King’s Walk in King Street between 5.25pm and 5.40pm on Wednesday, September 26, with police releasing details of the assault today (October 18).

A man and a woman were approached by another man who told them to leave the area.

The couple started to walk away but the man continued to follow them, punching the man in the face and causing two fractures to his jaw.

The offender is described as a man with olive skin, aged between 30 and 35, of heavy set/muscular build and about 5ft 10in tall.

He had short, clean cut dark hair with slight stubble on his face and at the time of the offence he was wearing a tight black T-shirt that had short sleeves and dark jeans.

He also spoke in broken English.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.