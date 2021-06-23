Man suddenly collapses and dies in Northampton

Paramedics were unable to save a man, who collapsed on a road in Northampton this week.

The man collapsed in Kettering Road, opposite Henry Street, just before 6pm on Monday, June 21.

A spokesperson for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 5.52pm on 21 June to Kettering Road in Northampton.

The man collapsed suddenly on Monday and passed away.

"The caller reported that there was a medical emergency. We sent three paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.”

Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper that there were a "large number of people present", therefore, police assistance was required.

A police spokeswoman added: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of passersby and then paramedics, he could not be revived."