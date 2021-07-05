Man rushed to hospital after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation in Daventry house fire

A man has been rushed to hospital following a house fire in Daventry this evening (July 5).

Three fire crews from Daventry and Long Buckby were called to Jubilee Close in Byfield at around 5.46pm where a mid-terrace house fire was affecting a number of neighbouring properties.

Firefighters advised residents to avoid the area while crews are on scene.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Daventry this evening.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "One man has been taken to hospital after suffering from burns and smoke inhalation."

The fire service then put out a tweet at around one hour later on Twitter that said: "Crews have now put this house fire out in Byfield. Thank you to residents for their support and understanding while our firefighters dealt with this incident."