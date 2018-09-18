Man punched two women outside a Northampton McDonald's

Police have arrested a man after two assaults in Northampton.

The incidents happened between 3am and 3.30am today (Tuesday, September 18), when a man punched two women outside McDonald's in The Drapery.

The attacker is described as a white man in his mid-twenties, of skinny build, average height, with brown hair shaved on the side and longer on top. He wore a black leather jacket and dark blue jeans.

A police spokeswoman said: "A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently in police custody."

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked call police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.