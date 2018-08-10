Man may have filmed assault in layby near Northampton, police say

A man who may have filmed an assault in a layby near Northampton is being sought by police.

Officers say he may be an important witness to the attack which happened in the early hours of Saturday, July 28, in a layby off the A4500, on the westbound carriageway, near Quinton.

Detective Sergeant Gordon McWilliams said: “We believe the man, described as white and in his late 40s, may have witnessed the assault and may have filmed it on his mobile phone or other device.

“If you were in the layby on the A4500 between 12.30am and 2.30am on Saturday, July 28, and think this could be you, I would urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Any information you can provide could be extremely important to our investigation.”

The man, or anyone with information, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 18000355470.