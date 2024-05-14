Man in his 80s rescued from Northampton flat as smoke billowed from building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 80s was rescued from a Northampton flat by firefighters after a fire broke out in a building.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called to a property in Dairymeadow Court, near Kingfisher Lake at 8.35pm on Monday (May 13).

When firefighters arrived, two people were still in the building. One man managed to escape, but the other was rescued. He did not sustain any injuries. Three flats did sustain damage during the incident.

A total of five fire engines, Northamptonshire Police and paramedics were on scene.

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The first crews to arrive at the scene found flames and smoke billowing from a small number of flats, and ascertained that two people were still in their properties.

“One man managed to escape, while firefighters entered another flat to help a man in his 80s out of the building - thankfully he did not sustain any injuries.

“With everyone accounted for, crews worked to extinguish the fire and used hose reel jets to douse the flames and thermal imaging cameras to monitor hotspots.

“The blaze was fully extinguished just after 11pm, and at the height of the fire, five appliances were on scene.

“All crews had returned to their stations by 11.30pm, with the incident left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.”