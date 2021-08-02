Man in his 60s treated for smoke inhalation after candle starts fire in Northampton flat

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in a Northampton flat in the early hours of Saturday.

Firefighters from The Mounts, Moulton and Mereway used breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze in a ground-floor property in Beech Avenue, Abington.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental and believe it started at around 5.50am with a candle left unattended.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus to force their way into the burning flat

A spokesman for Northamptonshire fire & Rescue said: "The resident was given oxygen at the scene and treated for smoke inhalation and was later taken by ambulance to hospital.

"A smoke alarm activated but the fire resulted in smoke and water damage to the flat.

"NFRS urges anyone lighting candles to never leave them unattended. Use a heat resistant holder on a flat, stable surface and keep them away from anything flammable.