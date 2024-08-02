Man in his 60s in hospital with serious injuries after collision on Northamptonshire country road

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 09:16 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 10:18 BST
A man in his 60s is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on a Northamptonshire country road, police have confirmed.

The collision happened on the A421, near Evenley, at its junction with Bicester Hill, on Thursday (August 1) at around 12.55pm.

The incident involved a grey Peugeot car and a red Volvo HGV. The driver of the Peugeot – a man in his 60s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed today (Friday August 2).

Drivers were warned to avoid the area for the rest of Thursday.

The collision happened on the A421 at its junction with Bicester Hill, Evenley.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. They would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam footage or either vehicle travelling along the A421 prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000456810.

