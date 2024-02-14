Man in his 40s dies at the scene of single vehicle collision on A428 in Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 40s died at the scene of a single vehicle collision on the A428 in Northamptonshire.
The collision happened at 7.30pm on Monday (February 12), on the A428 West Haddon Road, between Crick and West Haddon.
Police say the incident involved the driver of a grey SsangYong Musso, which had been travelling towards West Haddon. For reasons yet unknown, the vehicle left the carriageway and mounted the verge.
Sadly the driver, a man in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
Collision investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle before the collision to get in touch, with drivers travelling through the area at relevant time also asked to review their dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000088762.