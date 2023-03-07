News you can trust since 1931
Man in his 30s dies at the scene of A5 collision close to Northamptonshire border

The road was closed for nearly eight hours

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man in 30s has sadly died at the scene of a collision on a busy road close to the Northamptonshire border.

The A5 was closed for nearly eight hours from just after 1pm on Monday (March 6) until just before 9pm.

Warwickshire Police said the collision occurred between a car and a lorry at around 1.10pm between the M6 flyover and the junction with the A426 – just north of Crick.

Warwickshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation team is investigating the incident.
A man in his 30s, who was in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers have been deployed to support the man’s family.

Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team is now appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision to get in touch to help their investigation, particularly anyone who has dash cam footage from the area.

Anyone with information should go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 - and ask for Warwickshire Police – quoting incident 144 of March 6, 2023.

