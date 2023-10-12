Man in his 20s taken to hospital by air ambulance after collision in Northamptonshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a collision in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened around 12.10pm on Wednesday (October 11) in Banbury Lane, between Pattishall and Rothersthorpe.
According to police, the driver of an Audi suffered serious leg injuries and was freed from his vehicle by firefighters before being taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of a black Audi A3 was driving south along Banbury Lane, between Pattishall and Rothersthorpe, when for reasons unknown the car crossed into the opposite carriageway and was in collision with a brown Volvo XC60 driven by a man in his 50s.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information about it, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number: 23000632703. Information can also be shared by emailing [email protected].