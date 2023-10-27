Man in his 20s dies at the scene of collision in Daventry after vehicle hit tree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 20s died at the scene of a collision in Daventry, police have confirmed.

The incident happened on Thursday (October 26) just before 9.50pm in Western Avenue, Daventry.

Northamptonshire Police say the driver of a blue Nissan Micra car left the carriageway for unknown reasons at the junction of Western Avenue and Western Close and collided with a tree. Sadly, the driver – a man in his 20s – died at the scene.

The scene of the fatal collision in Western Avenue.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV, doorbell, or dash cam footage of the collision. Or who may have seen the Nissan Micra travelling in the area prior to the incident.