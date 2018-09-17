Man charged with shining laser pen at police helicopter in Wellingborough

A man has been charged with endangering a police helicopter by shining a laser pen at it in Wellingborough.

The incident in the early hours of Saturday, September 15, when the aircraft was involved in an area search for an unrelated incident.

A green laser was shone into the cockpit as it flew over Wellingborough.

Voyslav Dimitrov, 28, from Minerva Way in Wellingborough, has been charged over the incdient and bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ court on Monday, October 15.

The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Act was introduced in May this year meaning it is now an offence to shine or direct a laser beam towards a vehicle, regardless of intent, thereby removing the need for police officers to establish proof of intention to cause a safety hazard.