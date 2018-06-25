Man charged with murder of Daniel Fitzjohn appears at Northampton court

A Northampton man who was stabbed to death in the Kingsley area was on an evening out with friends on the night of his death, a court heard today.

Daniel Fitzjohn died on June 14 following an incident in Brookfield Road and Randall Road after he was found with multiple stab wounds.

Today (June 25), Daniel Quinn, 27, of Wolverhampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court charged with his murder.

Mr Fitzjohn, 34, was found suffering from a stab wound after an incident in Kingsley on June 14. He was taken to Northampton General Hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

Quinn was remanded into custody and will appear in court on October 8 to enter a guilty or not guilty plea.