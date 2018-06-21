Man charged with Kingsley murder appears at Northampton court

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Northampton man Daniel Fitzjohn.

Daniel Quinn, of Wolverhampton, appeared in Northampton Magistrates' Court today (June 21) charged with murder as part of a large-scale investigation.

Daniel Fitzjohn was found with multiple stab wounds on June 14. He was taken to hospital and died a short time later.

A police spokesman said Mr Fitzjohn was involved in an altercation in the Fairfield News Shop, in Fairfield Road, Kingsley, at about 9.40pm on June 14. That was followed by a foot chase in the nearby streets during which he suffered fatal stab wounds.

Two women - one aged 23, one aged 27 - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released under investigation.

Quinn, who appeared in court with short, dark hair and wearing a grey, red and black sweatshirt, was remanded into custody. He will appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 25.