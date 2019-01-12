Man arrested over Kettering murder

Detectives investigating the death of a man found in a flooded flat in Kettering have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Lithuanian national Juozas Meilunas, 51, was found dead in a flat in Woodlands Court, Wood Street just before 6.30pm on December 26.

Juozas was found dead in a bed in the flat.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from a head injury and police believed his body had been there for some time.

This morning (Saturday) a police spokesman said a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death.

Officers are still appealing to anyone with information about Mr Meilunas and the circumstances surrounding his death to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.