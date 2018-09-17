Man arrested over indecent exposure incidents in Earls Barton

A man has been arrested over four incidents of indecent exposure in the Earls Barton area.

Between the months of April and August, four separate incidents have been reported to police describing a man with a blue bicycle exposing himself to women in the public walkway near Whiston Lock and Station Road.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, with greying hair and facial hair.

He is of thin build and often wears a blue checked shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information or anyone who has been approached by the man described but has not yet reported it to police should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with these incidents and released under investigation pending further enquiries.