Man arrested in Wellingborough after tree crash

A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody after a car crashed into a tree in Wellingborough overnight.

A black Vauxhall Astra crashed into a tree in Niort Way at about 12.27am today (Thursday, September 13).

Witnesses saw a man walk off from the scene in the direction of Kettering and told officers they believed he smelt of alcohol.

Police officers arrested a 29-year-old Bedford man on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody in Northampton and will be questioned by officers today.