Man arrested for Northampton cat mutilations also wanted for arsons

The 31-year-old man arrested by Northamptonshire Police in connection with the deaths of five cats in the town was also wanted in relation to arson attacks.

The man, who has been released under investigation, was wanted in connection with a number of arsons in the Duston area and offences in Kingsley Park from August to September last year.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed via a statement that they were not linking the arrest to the cat mutilation instances in London.

Inquiries are ongoing and police officers are encouraging anyone who may have any more information about these crimes to contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.