Man arrested after Wellingborough crash as carriageways closed

Emergency services are at the scene

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:59 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:06 am
Emergency services are at the scene.

A man has been arrested after a crash which forced the closure of a Wellingborough road.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in Niort Way, near the Ock N Dough roundabout, which was first reported at about 8.50am.

A police spokesman said the incident involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Ford Transit van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They added that there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

A 29-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

Just before 10.45am a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Both carriageways are currently closed and will remain closed for some time.

"Traffic is building around the incident, so please avoid the area until further notice."