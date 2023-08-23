A man and several of his kittens were rescued from a flat during dramatic scenes last night as a fire ripped through a historic Northampton building.

People across Northampton heard sirens as well as seeing flames and plumes of smoke coming from the Bridge Street area of town at around 11pm last night.

Crowds of people gathered at various sites around town and they looked on in horror as flames engulfed the former Balloon Bar – next to Fat Cats which closed in 2012 following a huge fire which ripped through the historical building.

A group of young men help rescue a man from his flat just behind Balloon Bar. Do you know Kayden or anyone else involved?

Verity Lee, who lives in Grafton Street, told the Chron: “I went around the back of the building to get a better look.

“There were a group of lads there. We were stood watching and could see a flicker of light in one of the windows [in one of the flats behind Balloon Bar].

“We soon realised there was someone in there.”

Verity watched as one of the young men, who she believes was called Kayden, climbed a fence and scrambled up a fire escape to bang on the window of the flat.

She said: “He was hammering on the window telling him to get out. The man came to the window. He wasn’t even aware there was a fire.

"Honestly he could have died.”

The man managed to escape the flat as the fire in the building behind continued to rage. He climbed onto the fire escape with three kittens and their mother.

It is believed the mother ran off and one of the kittens was left inside the building.

Verity continued: “The kittens were passed to us. Everyone was shouting and things started popping. The man said the floor was starting to go.

"Flames and embers were coming out. It was bad.

"The guy was distraught. I hope someone is looking after him.”

According to Verity, a member of Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service came to see if the man was okay. He was left in their care.

She said: “I feel traumatised. I keep thinking about that man and his box of kittens.

"I hope no one else was injured.”

Verity is now hoping – with the help of the Chron – that she can track down the mystery ‘Kayden’ who went to help the man.

She said: “The guy who went in – Kayden – he saved that man’s life.

"He was so brave. He needs a medal.”

Are you Kayden or do you know Kaden? Please contact the Chron via Facebook messenger or by calling the newsroom on 01604 572020.