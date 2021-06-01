Man airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in Northampton road
His injuries are not thought to be life threatening
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:55 pm
A man has been airlifted to hospital following a stabbing that took place in Northampton this morning (June 1)
The stabbing took place at around 8am on Balmoral Road when police received reports that a man in his 30s has been injured.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should call us, quoting incident number: 21000301484."
The man was been airlifted to University Hospital in Coventry for treatment.