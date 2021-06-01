Man airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in Northampton road

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a stabbing that took place in Northampton this morning (June 1)

The stabbing took place at around 8am on Balmoral Road when police received reports that a man in his 30s has been injured.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his thirties has been stabbed in Balmoral Road.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call us, quoting incident number: 21000301484."