Man admits stabbing 42-year-old to death in Northampton and is told to expect life sentence

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 42-year-old Northampton man in his home this year.

Spencer Hobson, 50, has admitted in court today (October 8) that he stabbed Chris Matthews to death in his home in Victoria Gardens on June 22.



The court heard that Hobson carried a knife with him to the scene of the attack and handed himself into the police shortly after killing Christopher.



He will be sentenced on November 26 and was told he will likely be handed a life sentence.



His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told Hobson before he was taken down: “The law allows me to give you some credit for this guilty plea. But you are aware that I will likely pass life imprisonment



“The issue for consideration is the period before you are made available for parole.”



A psychological report of Hobson mental state was ordered by the judge.



A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Mr Matthews died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Police at the scene of the Victoria Gardens murder in June.