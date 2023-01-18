Man, 62, remains in serious condition after crash in Farndish Road, Irchester

A man remains in a serious condition following a crash in Farndish Road, Irchester earlier this month.

The incident happened on Monday, January 9, at about 3.45pm, when a blue Ford Focus travelling into Irchester was in collision with a brown Mitsubishi L200.

The driver of the Mitsubishi - a 62-year-old man - was taken to University Hospital Coventry where police have said he remains in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000016848.

