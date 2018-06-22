Man, 42, dies following yesterday's horror collision in Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal, head-on crash in Talavera Way yesterday.

The collision happened at about 6.30am in Talavera Way when a blue BMW 316 travelling towards Round Spinney roundabout, for reasons yet unknown, was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Vectra travelling in the opposite direction.

Police have now confirmed the driver of the BMW, a 42-year-old man, has since died as a result of his injuries. He was initially taken to Northampton General Hospital.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 51 year-old-man, was flown to University Hospital Coventry via the air ambulance with serious injuries, though his current condition is not known.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 - or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174645, quoting incident number 52 of 21/06/18.