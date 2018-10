A 36 year-old man who went missing from South Northants has been found.

Police have been searching for Seth Langford after he was last seen on Friday, October 5.

Officers confirmed today (Friday) he's been found well.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We are pleased to report that missing 36-year-old Seth Langford, who went missing from South Northants last week, has been found safe and well. Thank you for sharing our appeal."