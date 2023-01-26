Male dancers in Northamptonshire break with tradition by voting to allow women to dance alongside them

Traditional dance side Rose and Castle Morris has embraced the 21st century with a simple show of hands.

The all male dancing side voted last week to make the side completely inclusive meaning that for the first time in 45 years women will be able to dance alongside the men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vote was taken at a special EGM and it is hoped that the inclusivity will be a shot in the arm for the side which practices at Stoke Bruerne Village Hall in Northamptonshire as numbers of dancers had fallen.

Rose and Castle Morris dancing in Daventry

The side performs dances originating in the North west area of England plus one from much closer to home which was devised and performed by the Yardley Gobion Morris over 100 years ago.

The dancers wear clogs with irons on the sole and heel which makes a distinctive percussive accompaniment to the dance. Many of the dances are associated with the Mill towns of Lancashire and Greater Manchester and were performed at galas and processions in those towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nowadays the side performs at various events during the summer months. The “season” is launched on St George’s Day with a celebratory evening at The Boat Inn at Stoke Bruerne attended by many other local dance sides.Other events include a weekend of dance at the beginning of July and dancing sessions at pubs around the county during the summer months.

Practices are held on Wednesday evenings starting at 8.30 at Stoke Bruerne village hall. After practice the side likes to rehydrate at The Boat. Wednesday night sessions during February are “Come and give it a go” sessions designed with beginners in mind, no special equipment is needed just comfy flat shoes and enthusiasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further details or to have a chat about exactly what is involved please call Lis Saunders on 07769854828 or email [email protected] www.rose-castlemorris.org.uk/index.html